A FORMER Royal Military Police Sergeant has completed a gruelling charity march from a World War One battlefield to South East Wales covering 400 miles in ten days
Darren Foote, a Gulf War veteran and ex-Diplomatic bodyguard, trekked from Mametz Wood in France, a key objective in the Battle of the Somme, to Abergavenny and then on to Ebbw Vale, raising funds for Blesma, The Limbless Veterans, along the route.
The 59-year-old from Brynmawr, who qualified as a teacher after 12 years’ service, got the inspiration for the sponsored walk after taking students to visit the battle site where the 38th (Welsh) Division of the British Army was tasked with clearing a German stronghold.
"it had a huge impact on them and me as 4,000 Welsh soldiers died, 400 were injured and 400 were missing, yet the sacrifice is not that well known,” he said.
“I wanted to bring that to people’s attention and to raise funds for a charity that does so much for injured veterans.”
Darren started from the Mametz Wood memorial – a three metre high plinth topped by a Welsh red dragon tearing at barbed wire – and walked for ten hours plus each day with his former RMP close protection instructor Paul Christian acting as support driver.
"It was tough going at times but I’m delighted to have completed the walk,” added Darren.
“I didn’t know how walking through France in military kit would go, but they were very supportive and a couple of guys applauded me when they found out why I was doing it, which was fantastic.
“It was really hot in France, but then we experienced wind and rain through England back to Wales.
"I got an incredible welcome back with crowds coming out in Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale. The welcome into Abergavenny was incredible, absolutely amazing, thank you to everyone that came out to mark the long trek home from France to Wales.
"It was a privilege to do it in memory of those who made those sacrifices back in WWI and I hope it will help keep their legacy alive.”
Darren, Director of the Mountain Fuel sports nutrition company, which he founded with Rupert Bonnington, added: “As a veteran, I’m also honoured to have done it for Blesma because they look after veterans for life, way beyond their injuries.
"Once that veteran is on their books, they are supported for life and Blesma deserves recognition for the amazing work they do every day.
“I really enjoyed the challenge of the walk and tabbing it out across France and back to the valleys. But I will enjoy putting my feet up and having a rest for a while.”
Darren and Paul, who were delighted to meet 105-year-old WWII veteran Owen Filer at the finish in Ebbw, have raised almost £3,000 and donations are still being accepted.
Blesma Chief executive Vivienne Buck, who served with Darren in the Royal Military Police, said: "This was a fantastic effort by Darren and Paul and the funds raised will help many veterans live full, independent lives.
“We are delighted that they chose to do the walk for Blesma and to commemorate the sacrifices of WWI heroes.”
To donate and support the marathon fundraiser, go to justgiving and ‘Darren , Pauls and Mikes fundraiser for Blesma The Limbless Veterans’.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.