It is another one down for 12-year-old fundraiser, Dante Valaydon-Pillay; as the Raglan schoolboy continues his 12 monthly fundraising charity challenges for Children in Need.
This time, Dante decided to paraglide off Bwlch Mountain, Nant Y Moel. At over 1600ft high the views from the top are spectacular, reaching as far as the Bristol Channel.
His experienced paragliding instructor, Skye Graille, was on hand to explain to Dante in detail what would happen before and during the flight.
He was particularly taken by the instructors dog ‘Heidi’ who acted as a support dog calming the paragliding passengers, many of whom had never flown before.
At around 2000 ft and in mid flight, Dante recorded a GoPro video saying: “I’m up in the air, paragliding and it’s going good so far and the views are amazing!”
Following his 30 minute flight, which soared over the Ogmore Valley, the youngster landed back on top of the mountain, beaming from ear to ear.
When asked about his flight, Dante commented: “That was amazing!”
Ms Skye said she hoped that the tandem paragliding challenge would “earn” him extra donations for Children in Need.
Dante began fundraising at the age of 10, with a daily five day hike up the Sugarloaf; known as one of the highest peaks on the edge of the Brecon Beacons. After raising over £1500, Dante was awarded the Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year live on BBC TV.
Enthralled by his fundraising experience, he decided to take on an ambitious 12 month charity fundraiser, tackling a different challenge every month.
Since starting his epic 12 months last October, Dante has climbed and abseiled Clifton Gorge in Bristol, ran a 5k, baked over 50 Christmas cakes for the elderly, helped out at a Foodbank, designed and sold his own art photos, sang the Welsh National Anthem to 5000 rugby fans, cycled 25 miles back and forth over the Severn Bridge, climbed three mountains in one weekend and Paraglided off another.
To complete his 12 month stint, he intends to canoe, camp, and perform a solo piano concert!
If you would like to donate to donate to Dantes Children in Need fundraising page, head to https://www.justgiving.com/page/dante321go