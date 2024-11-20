THE laughs were all on a dad when he was filmed falling over his son's bike which had been left in the driveway.
Nathan Johnson, 35, from Abergavenny was on his way to the shops when he walked straight into the bike and fell face-first into the pavement.
He then picked himself up and walked back into the house “out of embarrassment”.
Partner Joanna Saladino, 35, caught the whole thing on her Ring doorbell camera and said: “Nathan was just off to the shops.
“He was obviously going out the front, but our security light didn’t turn on. My son had left his bike in the driveway - and one thing led to another.”
Nathan was worried he’d broken his toe, but despite a few scrapes, he was “absolutely fine”.
“He was being a typical, dramatic guy,” Joanna added. “He was moaning away, saying he broke his toe - but he hadn’t.”
The bike - which suffered a broken brake - was moved out of the driveway immediately afterwards.
And telecoms engineer Nathan said: “I won’t be making that mistake again.
“It hurt a lot - I’m now going to make sure the kids put their bikes away tidily.
“It was very embarrassing - even more embarrassing that there’s footage of it happening.”