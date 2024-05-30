Like other agents recruited from the local area by Atkins, George was busy training, which was not without its initial hiccups. Lessons were learned fast and hard, as George recalled, “Atkins told me that any messages I received from him would contain the word ‘precisely’. One day I was given a message by a chap called Gower Rees who revealed it had come from Atkins. I took the message to Llantilio in the dead of night and nearly jumped out of my skin when I felt a hand unexpectedly upon my shoulders. It was Atkins. He asked what I was doing. I replied I was delivering the message he had sent me. He reminded me of the word that should be in the message and asked me if it was. I said ‘No!’ He curtly replied, ‘Precisely! Now leave.’”