Whilst in Prescot part of Ray’s training consisted of hours of swimming practice in indoor pools wearing full kit which he described as very difficult. Ray explained, “I remember when we were in Rostrevor in Northern Ireland one of the officers set up a demonstration of men in full kit who had to swim from the boats to land. A measure of how tough the conditions were, is that six of those men never made it, and I think after that the decision was made that indoor swimming sessions would be safer.”