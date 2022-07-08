Cywain helps producers to make Royal Welsh food hall debut

The Royal Welsh Show Food Hall has always been a launchpad for new food and drink talent. This year is no exception, with an enthusiastic group of producers making their debut on the Cywain stand.

With visitor attendances potentially in the region of tens of thousands a day, the Royal Welsh Show (July 18-21) allows up-and-coming producers to showcase their products and skills to a broad audience eager for quality and innovative Welsh food and drink.

Sixteen producers will have their first taste of Food Hall life when they take their places on the Cywain stand (57 & 58), with four different producers appearing each day.

Firmly established as the place in the Food Hall for new talent to shine, over the years, the Cywain stand has provided a valuable ‘shop window’ for a wide variety of products and has helped countless companies to expand and flourish.

Many previous Cywain clients have ‘graduated’ from the stand and established independent stands in the Food Hall. With a network of development managers throughout Wales, the Cywain project – delivered by Menter a Busnes - works with food and drink producers across Wales, helping them grow and develop their businesses.

Support is offered in various areas, including marketing, brand development and finance. Also, an essential part of that work includes supporting producers at events and test trading.

Cywain project manager, Dewi Evans, said, “We are delighted to be back at the Royal Welsh Show and to give our clients once again a chance to display their products and sell direct to the public – they will also have the opportunity to meet retail buyers of all sizes from throughout the UK. T