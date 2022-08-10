Cwtch Angels fundraising for Summer Holiday Hunger programme

“Many children love the summer break and will count down to the last days of school. But for the children and families we support, the long six-week holiday can be a very daunting time. Families facing issues of poverty, housing and hunger struggle to cope over the Summer. Merely finding enough money to buy food is difficult and next to impossible. Especially with all the rising energy prices. Anything we can do as volunteers to support parent struggling during this time is important to us, but we to go further we need help and support from the local community. We have already raised most of the funds to run the programme, but any donations from the public towards this very worthy cause would be greatly appreciated. As volunteers we would like to thank everyone for their support.”