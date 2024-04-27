A DARTS league in Cwmbran has raised £350 in aid of Cancer Research UK and in memory of a former player.
Lower Eastern Valley Darts League (LEVDL) in Cwmbran took part in Cancer Research UK’s “Football Shirt Friday” campaign to the Bobby Moore fund, which goes towards life-saving bowel cancer research.
The campaign asks people to wear a football shirt and donate to the Bobby Moore fund, and then share this via social media using the hashtag #FootballShirtFriday to join the community.
As part of the darts league’s Team Cup competition on Friday April 26, members of the league, the committee, guests of the event and Cwmbran Working Men’s Club raised the whopping £350 through generous donations and raffles.
Chairman of LEVDL Tomos Evans said: “I’m so proud of the league for helping to raise this incredible amount of money. We have always wanted to do something for a good cause, and there are few better causes than Cancer Research.
It affects so many people and I know lots of us have lost someone close due to cancer. For us, we lost a very popular player last year, Tony Davies, and he was a great friend of ours and is very much missed.
I’d like to thank the members of the league, everyone that turned up to support us and Cwmbran Working Men’s Club - who not only hosted the event and worked hard, but also generously donated to the cause.”
The league raised £250 more than their original £100 target via the Cancer Research Just Giving page, and further donations are welcomed, as Cancer Research UK looks to beat its figure from last year.
In 2023 for Football Shirt Friday, contributors helped to raise £110,000 for the cause, which LEVDL hopes the charity can surpass this year.