Crowds flock to Cross Street for Royal Proclamation
On Sunday September 11 the Royal Proclamation of King Charles III was delivered by Abergavenny Mayor Tony Konieczny outside the Town Hall on Cross Street at 3pm.
Cllr Konieczny was joined outside the Town Hall by fellow town councillors Deputy Mayor Cllr Ann Wilde, Cllr Chris Holland, Cllr Kyle Eldridge, Cllr Philip Bowyer and Cllr James George, along with Town Clerk Sandra Rosser.
Due to their commitments as County councillors, Abergavenny town councillors, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Cllr Laura Wright, Cllr Sara Burch, Cllr Martyn Groucutt and Cllr Ben Callard were unable to attend as they had to be present at Monmouthshire’s Proclamation at 3:30pm in County Hall, Usk, which was read by Cllr Wright, who is Chair of Monmouthshire Council. Other town councillors were unable to attend the proclamation on short notice.
Before the proclamation town councillors adorned their council robes for photographs inside the Mayors Parlour before making their way outside along with town Macebearer James Davis, where the Mayor read out the proclamation to an excited crowd along Cross Street.
After delivering the proclamation, and loudly announcing ‘God Save the Queen’ to shouts of contradiction from the watching crowd, Councillor Konieczny stepped aside for St Marys Priory Church vicar Father John Connell to lead everyone in prayer towards the King along with the late monarch Her majesty the Queen.
To conclude the proclamation ceremony, those present sang the national anthem God Save the King.
