Crowds flock to Cross Street for Royal Proclamation

Wednesday 14th September 2022 12:05 pm
Royal Proclamation
Abergavenny Mayor Cllr Tony Konieczny delivers the Royal Proclamation outside the Market Hall on Cross Street (Pic from Jon Davies )

On Sunday September 11 the Royal Proclamation of King Charles III was delivered by Abergavenny Mayor Tony Konieczny outside the Town Hall on Cross Street at 3pm.

Cllr Konieczny was joined outside the Town Hall by fellow town councillors Deputy Mayor Cllr Ann Wilde, Cllr Chris Holland, Cllr Kyle Eldridge, Cllr Philip Bowyer and Cllr James George, along with Town Clerk Sandra Rosser.

Due to their commitments as County councillors, Abergavenny town councillors, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Cllr Laura Wright, Cllr Sara Burch, Cllr Martyn Groucutt and Cllr Ben Callard were unable to attend as they had to be present at Monmouthshire’s Proclamation at 3:30pm in County Hall, Usk, which was read by Cllr Wright, who is Chair of Monmouthshire Council. Other town councillors were unable to attend the proclamation on short notice.

Town councillors Royal Proclamation
Members of Abergavenny Town Council pictured in their council robes. From left to right: Town Clerk Sandra Rosser, Cllr Philip Bowyer, Cllr Kyle Eldridge, Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Wilde, Mayor Cllr Tony Konieczny, Mace Bearer James Davis, Cllr James George and Cllr Chris Holland (Pic from Jon Davies )

Before the proclamation town councillors adorned their council robes for photographs inside the Mayors Parlour before making their way outside along with town Macebearer James Davis, where the Mayor read out the proclamation to an excited crowd along Cross Street.

After delivering the proclamation, and loudly announcing ‘God Save the Queen’ to shouts of contradiction from the watching crowd, Councillor Konieczny stepped aside for St Marys Priory Church vicar Father John Connell to lead everyone in prayer towards the King along with the late monarch Her majesty the Queen.

To conclude the proclamation ceremony, those present sang the national anthem God Save the King.

