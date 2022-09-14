Due to their commitments as County councillors, Abergavenny town councillors, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Cllr Laura Wright, Cllr Sara Burch, Cllr Martyn Groucutt and Cllr Ben Callard were unable to attend as they had to be present at Monmouthshire’s Proclamation at 3:30pm in County Hall, Usk, which was read by Cllr Wright, who is Chair of Monmouthshire Council. Other town councillors were unable to attend the proclamation on short notice.