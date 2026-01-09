Certain routes in Monmouthshire and other areas have been impacted due to Storm Goretti. Cross Country has provided an update on their service levels today.
Nick Westcott, CrossCountry’s Service Delivery Director, said: “Storm Goretti has had a significant impact on the CrossCountry network, particularly across the West Midlands, and the past 24 hours have been extremely challenging for both customers and colleagues. Heavy snowfall in the Birmingham area resulted in several trains being stranded and prevented access to our depot, meaning many trains were unable to refuel overnight.
“Ongoing difficulties for crews travelling into Birmingham have further affected operations.
“As a result, services today is severely disrupted. There are currently no services operating from Birmingham towards Manchester, Nottingham or Cardiff, with only a limited service running on the other routes.
“Our teams are working are working around the clock with Network Rail to manage their service. Customers are strongly advised to check before travelling; tickets dated for travel today can be used on CrossCountry services up to and including Monday January 12.”
You can check here to see whether your journey has been cancelled or disrupted here: crosscountrytrains.co.uk/travel-information/check-your-journey/abergavenny-to-cardiff-central/090126-1130
Comments
