Frank Ady explained on his Facebook page, “The wonderful news is that this letter will be coming to live in its rightful home right here in Crickhowell for both locals and visitors to see. The tougher news is that although together, we raised the considerable amount of over £9000, the bidding started on the day at £12,000. I just couldn’t let the letter drift off into the ether and potentially the other side of the Atlantic when it seems such an important thing for our Town.