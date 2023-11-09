Carys flourished throughout the competition, smashing the interview round before continuing to the final. All the following rounds happened runway style in front of an audience and judges. The second round was called ‘Top Model’ where each contestant was required to source a little green dress or two piece in any shade of green. Cary shared: “I was able to sustainably source my wardrobe for all of the final with my green dress only costing me £4 from Vinted. As a university student I don’t have a massive disposable income, but I also wanted to show that pageantry doesn’t need to be a hobby that costs you an arm and a leg.”