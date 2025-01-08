Crickhowell Town Council has been successful in applying to the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority for 100 per cent funding through the Local Nature Partnership.
The funding, worth £11,500, is to help nature recovery and to encourage people within the community to connect to nature, ideally involving local volunteers.
Following extensive consultation with residents in 2023/24 the Town Council adopted its Place Plan in summer 2024. Residents had said that they did not feel that nature was thriving as well as it could be in the town, although generally people felt quite well connected to what was there. The community consultation also suggested that there was a need for more wildlife flower planting, more interpretation on wildlife and nature, and the opportunity for young people to get involved in small scale horticulture.
Cllr Julia Gruffydd said: “The Place Plan has enabled us to listen to residents’ views and take advantage of the Local Nature Partnership fund to realise some of the aspirations for the town.
“We are grateful to the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park whose help and advice has been invaluable, and this will continue as we work with their ecology team to identify suitable wildflower species.”
Crickhowell Town Council looked at the land it owned and the potential for enhancing biodiversity and public enjoyment, and focused on three areas in town:
Crickhowell Castle Park
• Planting dwarf fruit trees in the south east corner (subject to consent from Cadw)
• Moving six planters from the car park to the Park, to sit alongside the cricket field (with bulbs and small perennial shrubs and herbs)
• Planting bulbs in the south east corner
• Enhancing and extending the current wildflower patch on the north side
The Garn (backing on to the Bridge End Inn pub car park)
• Planting a small number of flood resistant dwarf fruit trees
• Planting selected wildflowers along the back wall
The Library Car Park
This is privately owned land and the owner has kindly consented to allow the tidying up of beds with a planting scheme subject to the family’s agreement. The aspiration is to provide aromatic shrubs and also food for birds. This area will hopefully complement the beautiful garden created on the other side of the library.
At all sites expert advice is being taken on appropriate species to plant, including support from the ecology team at the National Park, and local fruit growers.
Volunteers needed!
The Town Council has been talking to local groups and individuals while they waited to know if the funding application was successful and they very much hope that you will get involved. They will be starting the planting in March and need advice and practical help with:
• Planting trees and shrubs
• Planting bulbs and wildflowers
• Ongoing care – watering, pruning etc
They have invited children from the local primary school to help with the planting and will be further publicising the project. The Town Council is very much looking forward to working with volunteers.