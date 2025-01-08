Following extensive consultation with residents in 2023/24 the Town Council adopted its Place Plan in summer 2024. Residents had said that they did not feel that nature was thriving as well as it could be in the town, although generally people felt quite well connected to what was there. The community consultation also suggested that there was a need for more wildlife flower planting, more interpretation on wildlife and nature, and the opportunity for young people to get involved in small scale horticulture.