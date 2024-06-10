A recent preview of the Crickhowell Open Art exhibition in the oriel cric gallery by Friends of CRiC provided the perfect backdrop to present CRiC’s 2024 adopted charity, Brecon and District Mind with donations totalling £420 that had been raised during this year’s Crickhowell Walking Festival. The 10 day programme of 81 walks in March was one of the wettest and most challenging the festival has ever seen but walkers demonstrated endurance and humour in challenging muddy conditions to complete the walks and generously donated to Brecon and District Mind when booking and during the week’s programme.