The story of Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist, played by Harry Jones, who discovers a mysterious plant with a dark secret. The role of Audrey is shared between Phoebe Axford-Papageorgiou and Mia Morgan, while Oliver Powell portrays Mr Mushnik and Hugh Griffiths takes on the role of the sinister dentist, Orin. The rest of the talented cast includes Charlie Thould as Audrey II, Grace Livsey as Ronnette, Olivia-May Williams as Crystal, and Georgia Carr as Chiffon. A strong chorus adds another layer of depth, transporting the audience right into the heart of dusty old Skid Row.