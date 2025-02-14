Crickhowell High School is set to return to the stage this March with its highly anticipated production of Little Shop of Horrors.
Following the success of last year’s Grease, the school’s latest musical will run from March 12-15 at Clarence Hall, promising a fantastic week of entertainment.
Under the direction of Delyth Owen-Lewis and musical direction by Victoria Callow, the cast has been working tirelessly to bring this darkly comic show to life.
I was lucky enough to attend a recent rehearsal, and it was clear there will be no shortage of acting and singing talent on the Clarence Hall stage. The performances were already shaping up nicely, with a real buzz of excitement surrounding the production.
It was also clear that this is a real team effort, with many students involved in offstage capacities, working together to ensure every aspect of the show comes together.
The story of Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist, played by Harry Jones, who discovers a mysterious plant with a dark secret. The role of Audrey is shared between Phoebe Axford-Papageorgiou and Mia Morgan, while Oliver Powell portrays Mr Mushnik and Hugh Griffiths takes on the role of the sinister dentist, Orin. The rest of the talented cast includes Charlie Thould as Audrey II, Grace Livsey as Ronnette, Olivia-May Williams as Crystal, and Georgia Carr as Chiffon. A strong chorus adds another layer of depth, transporting the audience right into the heart of dusty old Skid Row.
The musical features a score by Alan Menken, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman.
Performances begin at 7:30pm each night, with doors opening at 6:45pm. Tickets are priced at £15 for standard admission and £12 for concessions and school-age learners. Tickets can be purchased from Crickhowell High School and Crickhowell Library (cash only).