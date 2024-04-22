A recruitment event is being held at a Powys fire station this evening.
Crickhowell Fire Station will host a recruitment evening tonight - Wednesday, April 24.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting for on-call firefighters to serve the community of Crickhowell.
If you live or work within 10 minutes of Crickhowell Fire Station and are interested, then come along to the station tonight between 6:30pm and 8pm.
The event will be an opportunity to chat with some of the crew and see some live demonstrations.
Attendees will also be able to find out more about the role of a firefighter, and how you can serve your community.
Crickhowell Fire Station is located at 9 Beaufort Street (NP8 1AE).