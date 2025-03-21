A section of the pen portrait from the judges reads: “The schools are successful, the houses are beautiful and the back streets full of atmosphere. It may be mourning its cherished chain store-free status since the arrival of a Co-op, but there is much to celebrate in the independent shops on the neat high street. There are art galleries showcasing local work, friendly pubs, cosy cafés, sports clubs and even a tool-recycling charity. This hasn’t happened by accident, but rather by years of hard work from a fiercely proud population.”