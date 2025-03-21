Crickhowell has been named among the best places to live in Wales in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.
The town is among just seven Welsh locations featured in the prestigious list, which assesses factors such as schools, community spirit, transport links, and access to green spaces.
Crickhowell is described by judges as "small but perfectly formed," and was praised for its thriving independent high street, successful schools, and strong community pride.
A section of the pen portrait from the judges reads: “The schools are successful, the houses are beautiful and the back streets full of atmosphere. It may be mourning its cherished chain store-free status since the arrival of a Co-op, but there is much to celebrate in the independent shops on the neat high street. There are art galleries showcasing local work, friendly pubs, cosy cafés, sports clubs and even a tool-recycling charity. This hasn’t happened by accident, but rather by years of hard work from a fiercely proud population.”
The guide, published today (Friday), names the Gower Peninsula as the best place to live in Wales, while Saffron Walden in Essex was crowned the UK’s top location.
Other Welsh locations featured in the list include Maenclochog, Penarth, Rhiwbina, and the Vale of Clwyd.
Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: "What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.
“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live. That could be anything from exceptional schools and fast trains to beautiful houses and countryside."
The full list, along with details and insights on each location, can be found on the website: https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live