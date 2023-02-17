A Crickhowell bookshop is in the running to be named The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year.
Book-ish is among 59 independent bookshops nominated across nine different regions and countries from across the UK. The Crickhowell store is just one of six bookshops in Wales to be selected as a regional finalist.
The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates the stores that continue to support their local communities with bespoke bookselling and tailored initiatives.
Independent bookshops from across the UK and Ireland are entering a new golden age for bookselling; emerging from the pandemic, Brexit and cost of living crisis closer to their communities and stronger than ever.
Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller managing editor and chair of the Independent Bookshop of the Year judges, said: “If there is one thing that has been driven home by these finalists it is that independent bookshops have been one of the winners of the pandemic.
"Indies have come through what could have been a hugely devastating time for the sector in their strongest position in decades.
"We have seen this generally in the increased numbers of indies throughout the UK and Ireland. But we also see it more specifically in these finalists with the shops’ innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity—all done in the service of local communities. We have entered a new golden age for independent bookshops.”
Book-ish has enjoyed success in these awards in previous years, having won the regional prize for Wales at last year's awards. The store is seeking to reclaim the overall Independent Bookshop of the Year crown, having won the accolade in 2020.
The regional and country winners of the Independent Bookshop of the Year award will be announced on Thursday, March 16 this year. The overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday, May 15.