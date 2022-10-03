Crick turns out to help save the Usk
The Protecting our River march took place in Crickhowell on Saturday in a desperate attempt to save the River Usk, writes Lauren Meredith.
Organised by campaigner Angela Jones, the march brought in residents of all ages aiming to save their local river.
Angela said: “There was an absolutely fantastic support and turnout.
“It’s really warming to see people coming together.
“There were fisherman, school children and even the mayor of Usk taking part.”
Protecting our River is standing for change against Welsh Water pumping sewage into the River Wye and the River Usk.
She said: “We are not going to accept the deterioration of our rivers.
“We need change.
“Our rivers shouldn’t be treated like a sewer by Welsh Water.”
Angela explained that the marchers walked down to the river where they linked arms from either side of the bridge to reflect on the current state of the river.
A well known campaigner, Angela also had a documentary made regarding the importance of protecting the rivers which was shown on a large screen towed on the back of a lorry led through the street.
A petition can be found on angelajonesswimwild.co.uk which Angela is hoping will get 10,000 signatures to be considered for debate in the Senedd.
She said: “Welsh Water and agriculture we will not accept you using our rivers as sewers.
“I’ve been on this for years now and I will never give up because theres no alternative than to give nature a voice.”
