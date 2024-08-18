Gwent Police are urging drivers to avoid the A40 between Abergavenny and Brecon as they deal with an incident.
Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A40 Brecon Road, between Glangrwyney and Keith Price garage and local diversions are in place.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey,” said Gwent Police
The road has been particularly busy today as people leave the Green Man Festival which has been taking place at Glanusk near Crickhowell this weekend.
