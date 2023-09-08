Two local heart charities are teaming up to offer heart patients and their families vital CPR and defibrillator training.
The North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity and Gwent Defibbers are running two free sessions, with the first taking place next Tuesday 12 September, from 2pm-4pm at the St John Ambulance Hall, Abergavenny.
The second session is on Tuesday 12 October, from 2pm-4pm, at All Saints Catholic Church in Ebbw Vale.
CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a vital first aid technique used to treat cardiac arrest (when someone’s heart stops). Knowing how to perform it can save lives.
Participants will have an opportunity to practise CPR using special training dummies and defibrillators that provide feedback to help people learn the right techniques.
The aim of the training is to make people feel more confident about using CPR in an emergency, and to take the fear out of using a defibrillator.
• The North Gwent Cardiac rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity provides ongoing weekly cardiac rehab exercise classes at 10 locations across North Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent. To find out more, go to cardiac-rehab.org.uk
• Gwent Defibbers provides information and support for heart patients with implanted cardiac devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators, and campaigns for more public access defibrillators. For more information go to gwentdefibbers.wordpress.com