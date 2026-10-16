A man has been banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in fines after providing a breath sample five milligrams over the drink drive limit.
Chase Blount was stopped by police officers on September 3 when he provided a sample of 40 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal threshold for driving after consuming alcohol is 35 milligrams.
The 20-year-old was also convicted of carrying a knife blade or sharp, pointed article in a public place. Mr Blount stated he had used the item on a previous camping trip, and had left it in the glovebox of his vehicle.
At Newport Magistrates Court on October 1, Mr Blount entered guilty pleas for the offences and was banned from the roads for twelve months, reduced to three months if he completes a course by the end of April 2027. He was also ordered to pay a fine of £200 for that offence, plus another £200 for the possession of a lock knife and £100 for driving without a valid insurance policy.
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