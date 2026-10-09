A PRISONER who remained unlawfully at large after not returning to HMP Prescoed, Usk, when his temporary release had expired will spend a further four months behind bars for the offence.
Ricky Morgan failed to return on September 28 and could not provide a reasonable excuse. At a hearing on September 30 at Newport Magistrates Court, Morgan entered a guilty plea for the offence. The admission was taken into account and a six month custodial sentence was reduced to four.
As the defendant was already a serving prisoner, a suspended sentence does not apply. Judge, Sophie Toms, said that the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.
The offender must also pay costs and surcharges of over £200 upon release.
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