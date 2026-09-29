A Crickhowell man has been banned from driving for three years after admitting driving with cannabis above the legal limit.
Richard Wayland Hughes, 54, appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on September 25.
The court heard that Hughes drove a Honda Jazz on the A4077 on March 3 this year when a blood test found 4.7 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per litre of blood. The legal limit is two microgrammes per litre.
Hughes pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 36 months. He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.
His guilty plea was taken into account by the court.
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