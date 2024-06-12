A heartfelt and urgent call for peace echoed through Abergavenny as ‘Families for a Ceasefire’ organised a protest demanding an end to the violence in Palestine and Israel.
'Families for a Ceasefire’ was formed by local parents and grandparents, who were deeply moved by the tragic deaths of children in the conflict.
The group emphasised the unbearable pain of watching these events unfold while nurturing their own loved ones. "It’s intolerable, and that’s why we started taking action," stated Hannah McDonald, a member of ‘Families for a Ceasefire’.
“Our mission is to join the many millions of citizens around the world who want to see an end to this war on children and the genocide. We want our politicians to act.”
‘Families for a Ceasefire’ wanted to make a statement and brainstormed about ways they could creatively engage the public.
As a result, they decided to create a visual mural on the Blorenge as a symbol of their solidarity with Gaza, utilising a drone to fully capture it. This solidarity action stands to be the first one from Wales.
“We’ve been waiting for the weather to warm and for conditions to be right as the drone can only fly in certain conditions.” Hannah explained, “When Israel started its ground invasion of Rafah, and stories began to emerge of more violent massacres we felt we had to act. This timed with the announcement of the general election.
“At the moment, neither of the main political parties are doing enough. How is it that the UK’s main ally in the region stands accused of genocide and we can justify continuing to send arms, whatever the scale?
“There can be no justification for killing innocent civilians in a designated safe area and we want to see our leadership commit to ending arms sales now. They say they can’t influence Netanyahu, but they absolutely can stop sending him bombs.”
With this in acknowledgement, seventeen of the thirty-five members in ‘Families for a Ceasefire’ headed up to the Blorenge on June 1 to get started on their creation. Using over a dozen Palestinian flags, the group formed the words “Am Byth” - an old phrase of Welsh resistance, meaning “forever”.
“Our hope is that the video reaches Palestine. We want Palestinians to know that ordinary people stand alongside them. We are not our government.”
The moving day was a true example of community and togetherness, further highlighted by a kind act from a passerby.
“We had help from a lovely lady called Roz,” Hannah shared. “She was a stranger who’d heard from her daughter walking on the mountain that we’d run out of pegs.
“She quickly rummaged in her garage and grabbed what she could before missioning it up from Llanfoist to find us and deliver the pegs we needed to finish the action.
“She dashed off because she had a friend coming at 11. It was a very beautiful moment.”
The visual mural was captured by group member, Davey Kingman via a drone and is now available to see on YouTube and Abergavenny Chronicle’s website.
The music accompanying the footage is by Koolulam Community Choir, a unified choir made up of Jewish and Muslim people. The song was recorded in Haifa in 2018 and encompasses the harmony in humanity, which ‘Families for a Ceasefire’ pray for.
They poignantly sing: “All my life, I’ve been waitin’ for / I’ve been prayin’ for, for the people to say/ That we don’t wanna fight no more / There’ll be no more wars, and our children will play.”
The group will continue to promote and pray for peace in Gaza.