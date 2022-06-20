County Council reaffirms commitment to supporting those fleeing conflict

On World Refugee Day, Monday June 20, Monmouthshire County Council’s Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby issued a statement reaffirming the council’s commitment to supporting refugees and honouring the bravery of those who have fled conflict and persecution.

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “Just over two years ago, I was in the Rohingya camps on coastal Bangladesh talking to women about their experience as refugees. It was hard to hear stories of such brave people having to abandon their homes whilst losing many family members, and their sense of place. This is the experience of refugees from so many countries.

“In Wales we are a proud Nation of Sanctuary. Here in Monmouthshire, we are committed to building strong, welcoming and cohesive communities. We are doing just this with refugees from Ukraine in their efforts to find a new safe place. And previously, we’ve helped Afghanis, Syrians and Iraqis find a place, find a home, and find a way with living with what will never go away.

“Just last week, I was talking to Ukrainian refugees and hearing about their sense of loss, grief and fear, but thankfully they had reached a place of safety in Monmouthshire. On World Refugee Day, we are thinking about how people can find a place where they are protected, where their dignity is upheld, where their fundamental right to feel safe, and to feel that they are part of a common humanity, is being upheld.

“That’s what we’re doing here in Monmouthshire. I am so proud that we have offered new homes and we have opened our hearts to people who need our protection. On World Refugee Day, we honour those people who have had to abandon their homes fleeing conflict to find a place of safety, hope, and somewhere they can feel helped and supported. I am so proud that so many residents in Monmouthshire have opened their homes to help these families.

“I would like to thank colleagues, volunteers and so many people in the community who have gone above and beyond in welcoming people into our homes and our hearts, making them feel safe and that this could be their home too. But why do we do this? Because everybody has a right to dignity. Everybody has the right to safety. And we have humanity in common, which says when those who are not safe, we will reach out and help them be safe. And we all have a role we can play in helping people flourish in Monmouthshire, no matter where they are from or what their story is.