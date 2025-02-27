A REPORT on the effectiveness of a controversial school nappy changing policy that came into force in Blaenau Gwent in January, has been asked for by a councillor.
At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s People scrutiny committee earlier this month councillors were discussing what to put on the forward work programme for future meetings.
Labour’s Cllr Sonia Behr said: “The issue of nappy changing and intimate care policy has come up a bit with governors in various schools – I was wondering if we could have a report on that.”
She added that there had also been a “recent change” to do with the policy which concerned health visitors.
“It’s something we need to air as a scrutiny committee,” said Cllr Behr.
Director For education Luisa Munro-Morris explained that the council was having to discuss the policy with health workers when a child may have a health issue that affects their toileting.
Dr Munro-Morris said: “We have agreed that the health visiting team who are supporting with any toileting concerns for the child that there is an agreed letter that would have to be sent directly to the school.
“Young people are often on a waiting list for up to two years and we don’t want to discriminate against any children who may need support but are on a waiting list.”
Dr Munro-Morris stressed that Blaenau Gwent is “working very closely” with health workers on this and that “this is not a change” in the council’s approach.
Committee chairman, Labour’s Cllr Tommy Smith looked to pencil in a report to be brought to committee in the summer.
Just before Christmas parents in Blaenau Gwent received letters to tell them that from January, they would be expected to attend schools and nurseries across the county borough to change their children if they are still in nappies or pull ups.