MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has warned residents to avoid touching Giant Hogweed, following reports of its growth in Abergavenny.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Reports have been made of giant gogweed on Castle Meadows in Abergavenny.
“This is a non-native plant that can grow up to 5 metres tall and can be confused with cow parsley and common hogweed. Giant hogweed can cause severe skin reactions to people and pets and should be avoided. Do not attempt to remove the plants. A professional contractor has been employed to deal with the plants.”
The plant, also known as Heracleum mantegazzianum, is part of the Apiaceae family, which includes friendlier plants like parsley, carrot, parsnip, cumin and coriander.