UP to £1.35 million will be available to a council to buy a house for use as supported accommodation for 16 to 21-year-olds.
The house in Abergavenny will be Monmouthshire County Council’s second home with round the clock support for youngsters leaving care after it opened a similar facility in Caldicot last year.
It opened in November and currently has three residents with another set to move in and they are supported to budget, how to shop and cook as well as with housekeeping skills and to attend education or training.
A third party organisation provides the support, under contract, and a tender process to find a provider for the Abergavenny house will also be run.
The council hasn’t disclosed the addresses but due to a recent change in Welsh planning policy it will have to submit a change of use planning application from residential to an “institution” for the house which will provide space for up to five young people.
Councillor Ben Callard, who represents Llanfoist and Govilon, told the cabinet, which approved the purchase through the open market: “I live not too far away from where the property is located, and I think it will make a really lovely home for children within our care. I think it’s going to be a real asset to us and those children.”
Council leader, and Llanelly Hill Labour councillor, Mary Ann Brocklesby: “It’s a really vibrant part of Abergavenny with a great sense of community spirit.”
The council has agreed the £1.35m, which will cover purchase, conversion and other costs of setting up the home, can be made available from the £3m borrowing ability it agreed last year to purchase new homes for children in, and leaving, its care. The purchase is subject to a number of conditions.
Cllr Ian Chandler, the cabinet member responsible for social services, said they are “very optimistic” the full costs will be grant funded from an application to the Gwent Regional Partnership Board which supports social services across the county.
The business plan approved by the cabinet has factored in both scenarios and Cllr Chandler said while it will produce savings on placement costs and staff time the main intention is to improve the experience of those leaving care.
The Green Party councillor said the council will offer the young people “something we weren’t able to provide before we opened that facility.”
Magor and Undy Labour councillor Angela Sandles, who is responsible for equalities, told the cabinet she and Cllr Chandler attended a meeting that discussed the Caldicot home and said: “It was fantastic to hear how settled the young people are in their new home in Caldicot. It’s warm and homely setting and local to them.”
Abergavenny Lansdown councillor Martyn Groucutt, the cabinet member for education, declared an interest as he is “very friendly” with the owner of the Abergavenny house and left the meeting during the discussion.