MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has confirmed that residents can take black bags to their recycling centres but stressed they cannot contain recyclable waste.
Speculation emerged on social media recently that black bags would no longer be accepted at Llanfoist tip. However, MCC has said that this is not the case.
A spokesperson responded to the confusion, saying: “Residents are able to bring black bags to the household recycling centres but we would ask everyone to make sure there are no recyclables in the black bags.
“We would encourage residents to use the domestic recycling collections for all recyclables and food waste, and black bags for hygiene waste, pet waste, etc. and only to visit with black bags with non-recyclable waste in.
The yellow recycling bags are available, along with food waste bags, purple and red bags, from the community hubs.”