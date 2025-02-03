ALTERNATIVE budget proposals that could have brought down the council tax burden on Powys residents by 2.25 per cent, have been rejected by the authority’s top finance boss.
Last month Powys Independents joint group leader, Cllr Beverley Baynham vowed to put together alternative proposals as she thought that the Council Tax of 8.9 per cent – backed by the Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet – is too much.
But it has emerged that the proposals which would have brought down council tax to 6.65 per cent have failed the legal test.
They were looked at last week by the council’s s151 officer and director of corporate services, Jane Thomas.
Four council scrutiny committee meetings that had been scheduled for this week – to allow councillors to probe the alternative budget proposals – have all been cancelled.
Joint leaders of the Powys Independents group councillors Beverley Baynham and Ange Williams said they are “disappointed ” that their proposals had been turned down.
Cllrs Baynham and Williams said: “The aim was to get the increase in council tax for the 2025-26 financial year to under five per cent, but following a full review of the whole budget and many hours spent number crunching, this resulted in an alternative proposal of a 6.65 per cent increase.
“Whilst this is still disappointing the group felt this was a credible proposal that would be acceptable to be presented to scrutiny for discussion.
“Following the submission of the alternative budget last Wednesday the group received an email on Friday evening to say it could not be accepted.”
They had been told that some of their suggestions had “potential” and could be part of the discussion for the 2026/2027 budget.
Cllrs Baynham and Williams said: “As a group we recognise that we were working within very tight time constraints to develop our proposals and that our proposals were not supported by a risk assessment.
“In the council’s view we had not undertaken enough discussion with the relevant services in respect to our proposals.”
Cllrs Baynham and Williams said that the group will “continue” to work with the Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet.
They “urged” the administration to bring forward initial budget proposals for 2026/2027 and longer term to 2029/2030 by the end of July, so that all groups can discuss them.
The council had been asked to explain their decision to reject the proposals.
A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “The only thing we can say is that no approved alternative budget will proceed to full council for their consideration.”
The Independents Alternative Budget included:-
Recommendation to meet proposed additional staffing from existing staffing establishments.
Reduce the school’s delegated budget by the net saving achieved from the closure of two small schools in August 2024.
Bringing forward some proposed budget reductions into earlier years.
The one-off use of a small element of the usable reserves held by the authority in 2025-2026.
Identify the need for the council to develop the identified savings/ additional charges required over the four years up to March 31, 2030.
A vote on the draft budget proposals which includes the 8.9 per cent Council Tax rise is set to take place on Thursday, February 20.