Council marks World Book Day celebrations

More than 120 children and young people across Powys got involved in competitions to celebrate World Book Day, the county council has said.

Throughout March, Powys Library Service hosted competitions for children in Pre-School and Foundation phase, Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 3, including,

‘Design the Queen’s Jubilee Knickers’

‘What happens when you join the story?’ – write what would happen if you were sucked into your favourite book

‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ – write about which three book characters you would invite to dinner and why

The competitions opened on World Book Day, March 3 and closed on April 1, with the winners of each competition being announced on April 25.

Nina Davies, head of housing and community development, said: “It’s fantastic to see these competitions being held to celebrate World Book Day and to showcase the creative talent of the young people of Powys.

“I would like to thank our judges for taking the time to support these competitions.

‘‘Congratulations to all those who entered for their fantastic submissions and to the winners of each category.”

Winner of the Pre-School category – Pippa Davies, Churchstoke Little Explorers

Joint Winners of the Foundation Phase category – Curtis G, Ysgol Trefonnen & Simay, Welshpool Church in Wales School

Winner of the Key Stage 2 category - Cerys Hughes, Ysgol Dolafon

Winner of the Key Stage 3 category – Ash Miller, Crickhowell High School

Jan Newton, KS2 & KS3 writing competitions judge, said: “It’s always a huge honour and a privilege to be asked to judge writing competitions, especially when the entries are produced by such imaginative and talented youngsters.