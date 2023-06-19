Monmouthshire County Council is marking Refugee Week 2023, which runs from the 19th to the 25th June, with displays at Chepstow and Abergavenny Community Hubs.
The libraries will have books available to raise awareness and understanding of the plight of those who have fled war and persecution. It’s also possible to download eBooks and audiobooks about the refugee experience from the libraries free via Borrowbox.
If you want to find out more, why not visit the dedicated website which describes some of the simple everyday acts we can all do to stand with refugees and make new connections in our communities. You can also lend your support to young refugees through the work of Foster Wales: Monmouthshire.
The Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities & Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles said: “The theme for refugee week this year is compassion. This is something that residents of the county have exemplified over the past 15 months with more than a hundred people opening up their homes to welcome those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Not everyone is able to do this but everyone can visit the Refugee Week website – why not do one of the ‘simple acts’ to show that we stand with refugees here in Wales and all over the world.”
To learn more about the ’simple acts’ that can make a difference visit https://refugeeweek.org.uk/simple-acts/