Council launches Christmas appeal
Monmouthshire County Council’s Children’s Services team has just launched its annual Christmas Wishes Appeal.
The annual appeal helps give the county’s most vulnerable children and young people a Christmas gift they might not otherwise receive.
With the current cost of living crisis, more and more people will be struggling to provide a Christmas gift for their children this year, which makes this year’s appeal even more important.
Last year, the Christmas wishes appeal raised over £5,000 which went towards providing gifts and vouchers to approximately 300 vulnerable children and young people in the county and this year, the appeal hopes to raise funds again.
Every penny donated will be used for gift cards and vouchers for children in most need, children looked after and care leavers (aged 18-25) who have little or no family support.
It is hoped that the generosity of so many can help bring some festive cheer to those who need it most.
The appeal is also accepting donations of presents, such as toys, games and toiletries (for care leavers), that will be delivered by the Children’s Social work teams on the lead up to Christmas.
If you would like to purchase a gift for a vulnerable child or care leaver, please drop it in to one of the Community Hubs (Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Monmouth and Usk) by Sunday, December 18.
Councillor Tudor Thomas, Cabinet Member for Safeguarding said: “This year has been difficult for families across Monmouthshire and while we continue to face the challenges that have come with the cost of living crisis, the festive season is a time to think about vulnerable children and young people.
“This year the Christmas Wishes appeal is as important as ever and it is a wonderful opportunity to make sure these young people feel just as special as everyone else.
“I know times are difficult, but I also know that Monmouthshire’s community is overwhelmingly kind and compassionate, so I ask if you can spare even a small amount or a single present, please do.
“Thank you on behalf of everyone involved in this appeal.”
Any donations no matter how small will be very gratefully received. Please visit: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/christmas-wishes/ and click on SERVICES to select ‘Christmas Wishes’ or ring 01633 644644 option 5 for help.
