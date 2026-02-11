A COUNCIL says it has offered support to a homeless man living on the streets of a county town after concerns over his wellbeing were raised by locals.
Residents have expressed concern for Vincent Lewis, who has pitched his tent in a closed bank’s doorway in Monmouth’s Monnow Street since the November floods deluged his previous pitch near the bus station.
The Big Issue seller has spent years on the streets, and came to Monmouth last September after previously sleeping rough in Cwmbran.
But he had to run for his life when the Monnow burst its banks overnight in November, and “lost everything” before the charity magazine replaced his tent and other kit, which now occupy the doorway of the former Halifax Bank near the Agincourt Square pinch point at the top of the high street.
Monmouthshire Council said it offers advice and housing to those in need, but added that some people – like Mr Lewis – decline help.
Town ward councillor Martin Newell (Conservative) said he contacted MCC’s housing department, which confirmed Mr Lewis had been offered local authority accommodation, but had failed to attend appointments to discuss his needs.
“I really want Vince to be safe and warm and off the street, but despite best efforts he refuses to move on from his pitch on Monnow Street,” said Martin.
“I’m told by MCC they have no legal power to move him on. I will continue to liaise with Vince and see if he can be persuaded to move inside somewhere.”
Mayor of Monmouth Cllr Jackie Atkin also confirmed that both town and county councils have offered their support, and praised the local community for their kindness towards him.
“If our community can support him into work and stable accommodation, that would be a wonderful outcome. The kindness shown by local residents reflects the very best of our town,” said Cllr Atkin.
Monmouthshire Council says it is committed to tackling homelessness and has a duty to assist anyone at risk of experiencing homelessness.
“To meet accommodation needs, the council has a portfolio of temporary and supported accommodation, which has been successfully expanded to both reduce rough sleeping and the use of B&B accommodation,” said a spokesperson.
“Tackling homelessness is extremely complex because every household’s circumstances are different. Whilst the council has averted the need for many people to avoid rough sleeping, unfortunately it’s not always possible to prevent it for a variety of reasons.”
Council Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch (Welsh Labour, Cantref), said: “We are committed to ending homelessness in Monmouthshire.
“If anyone is homeless or at risk of homelessness, they are entitled to support, and in most cases the team are able to prevent them from becoming homeless or offer temporary accommodation.
“Sometimes people will reject the support offered, for a variety of reasons, but outreach teams funded by MCC will continue to offer support.”
MCC offers a range of resources to prevent homelessness like investing in homeless prevention and increasing the availability of housing support and additional provision of temporary and permanent accommodation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.