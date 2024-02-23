MONMOUTHSHIRE Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment has contacted the Secretary of State for Transport, Forest of Dean MP Mark Harper, about the landslip restrictions on the A40.
The request sent on behalf of MCC by Cllr Catrin Maby (Welsh Labour, Drybridge) is that the current single lane traffic restrictions be limited to east of the Dixton roundabout to ease traffic on the A40 and Wye Bridge.
The request also included that future works on the A40 in England do not include diversion routes on the Hereford Road through the Buckholt or over Wye Bridge and Staunton Road.
The Beacon reported yesterday about long tail backs on the single lane A40 approaching Dixton roundabout from South Wales, as well as traffic jams in the centre of Monmouth.
Cllr Maby added: “We recognise that the landslip on the A40 needs monitoring and geotechnical assessment, but we are calling on National Highways and the UK Government to prioritise these works to reopen one of the main arterial routes into Wales fully.
“The investment in infrastructure being undertaken by Dwr Cymru in Monmouth is welcome, but coupled with works on the A40, it is putting additional pressure on businesses in the area.
“Monmouth is open for business, and we are calling on everyone to visit and support our vibrant town and shop locally.”