Powys residents are to be asked to express their views on the possibility of introducing a Single Transferable Vote system for local county Ccouncil elections, the local authority has said.
In most areas of Wales, a first past the post system is used to elect local county councillors who look after specific issues in your local area, and the candidate with the most votes is elected.
Here, in Powys, the county council is considering the possibility of moving to a Single Transferable Vote system and changing the way you vote in local County Council elections.
The Single Transferable Vote system is a form of proportional representation designed to enable voters to have more choice than just one candidate. Instead of one person representing everyone in a small district, larger districts will select a small team of representatives. These representatives will reflect a range of views in the area.
Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader and Cabinet Member for Powys Open and Transparent, said: "In order for the council to consider the change to our voting system, we agreed to hold a public consultation on the matter and the results will help us as a council decide whether or not to introduce a Single Transferable Vote system in our future local elections.
"I encourage everyone to have their say, you don't have to be registered to vote to give your feedback.
"We will use the information from this consultation to determine whether or not we will adopt a Single Transferable Vote system from 2027, according to the Welsh Government's deadline of 15 November 2024".
For more details and to take part in the consultation, please visit: https://www.dweudeichdweudpowys.cymru/ymgynghoriad-ar-bsd
Paper copies of the consultation are available to download from the link above and can be collected from your local library. Return completed forms to library staff, or scan and email to [email protected] .
The deadline for a response is Monday, September 30.