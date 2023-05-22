The other option being consulted on is an off-road Greenway route: Linking in from a crossing at Usk Island, a ramp would be installed to the disused railway, this would be surfaced to a compliant standard. The middle portion of the route would need to run alongside the A472 on a shared use path and then re-join the railway when land allows. The route would then re-join the road network at Little Mill, or the possibility of joining into Mamhilad.