The acclaimed Beaufort Male Choir were the headline attraction at a recent concert organised by the Crickhowell and District Fundraising Group at Llangattock Community Hall.
The choir appeared under the baton of deputy MD Conor O'Leary and was accompanied by Carolyn Selfe. Their varied programme included standards like Men of Harlech, O’Gymru and An American Trilogy alongside more modern offerings like Mr Blue Sky and Somewhere Only We Know.
Guests artists were Tredegar sisters Sian and Glenna Hatton. Born into a musical family, they both won scholarships to the Welsh College of Music and Drama. Glenna continued her studies at the Royal Northern College of Music and has won countless prizes at Eisteddfodau - claiming the top prize for singing at the Miners Eisteddfod for three years running.
Over the past four decades she has combined her singing with a successful teaching career.
In addition to her musical career, sister Sian has been MD of the Caldicot Male Choir for the past 37 years, while working full time as a registered nurse.
Their programme for the evening included Vivaldi's Laudamus Te, the Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel and The Cats' Duet by Puccini. They were accompanied by Gavin Parry.
Beaufort MD Conor, himself an acclaimed tenor, also made a solo appearance with performances of Anfonaf Angel, Stars and Tangnefeddwyr.
A longtime member of the choir Conor is also well known for his work with brass bands and orchestras across the area and is musical director of the Ebbw Vale Ladies Choir where he works alongside accompanist Lyndon Stephens
This marked the first welcome return of fundraising events organised by the committee since its pandemic break and members were delighted that the sell-out event made £2,760.
This will be added to the proceeds to events planned for the coming year and donated to the group's chosen charities - the pancreatic cancer unit at Nevill Hall in memory of the late Christine Nicklin and Mary Carpenter, both of Govilon. and the stroke unit at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr in memory of the late Frankie Webb of Llangattock.
All three women were staunch supporters of the fundraising group.