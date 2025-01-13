A WATER treatment firm is applying for permission to increase the amount of hazardous chemicals it stores at its base in Blaenavon.
Water Treatment Products LTD has made a hazardous substance application for the storage and use of materials including LPG gas and methanol, and substances which are ecotoxic and oxidising at its base at the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate.
The firm already has permission, from 2023, to store the materials and the new application is to increase the quantities permitted on site.
It has also submitted its ‘major accident prevention policy’ to Torfaen Borough Council which is considering the application.
The application states the firm formulates, manufactures and distributes speciality water treatment products as well as offering technical consultancy to clients with water treatment problems.