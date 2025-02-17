Llantilio Pertholey WI
Hello from Llantilio Pertholey WI, our January meeting was a chance for members to catch up on Christmas news and to discuss and vote on the National WI Resolutions for 2025 writes Lavinia O’ Brien.
We also had a chance to finish off the Christmas chocolates and enjoyed a presentation from one of our members, Anna Randall. Anna won our 2024 bursary, she told us how she had used her prize to attend four different craft courses. An art class, with local artist Janet Chaplin, Zentangle at the Woolcroft, Abergavenny, cyanotype printing and sashiko, an embroidery techinque. Anna said that she was glad to be able to get the opportunity to do the courses.
Our new programme was available outlining the speakers and events scheduled for 2025. Thanks to Terry Monaghan and Jane Griffiths for putting together a very interesting programme.
Later in January we had our annual winter dinner at the Monmouthshire Golf Club. Thanks to Jane White for organising. We had a good evening, the winners of the monthly competition were announced - first was Lavinia O'Brien, second, Jan Warrender and third, joint winners Pat Vowles, Helen Caldwell and Angela Davies, congratulations to them all and a big thank you to everyone who entered the competitions.
The draw was made for our 2025 bursary awards these were won by Liz Barnes and Julie Miles.
At our February meeting Ken Hughes gave an interesting talk on the history of NHS Dentistry in Wales. The competition was “A Toothpaste Smile” and was won by Jan Warrender.
The “More than a Coffee” group met in both January and February. In January we made a sheep decoration, a bit late for a 2024 Christmas Tree but mine is tucked away and will be brought out this December.
This month, with our eyes firmly set on spring we made paper flowers. It was fun, even for those of us who are not natural “crafters” !! It is amazing what can be achieved with paper and glue. I hope that you enjoy the photograph.
The next WI meeting is on Thursday, March 6 2025, 7.15pm at Mardy Hall when the emphasis will be on music, especially old Welsh instruments. If you would like to join us please come along you will be most welcome.
For more information contact Lavinia O'Brien 01873 851356.
Llantilio Crossenny WI
December was the last meeting of Llantilio Crossenny WI in 2024 and lots of fun was had, by all writes Sheryl Westoby. Lin, the president, welcomed new members and the programmes for 2025 were given out. Thanks to those who put it together.
The committee has tried to produce a varied programme, so there is something to suit all tastes. Angharad Underwood was the guest speaker who showed how infusions could be made, into oil and spirits namely olive oil and vodka! There was an interesting choice, from hibiscus flowers, pepper corns, rosemary sprigs and other goodies! The little round bottles were filled, which made ideal Christmas gifts.
The committee provided a wonderful array of Christmas foods and mulled wine. Members were reminded about the annual dinner, which was held at The Beaufort, Raglan and which proved to be a very successful and enjoyable evening. Thanks to Sue and Margaret for organising it. The food was appreciated and the drinks were given, as it was the last chance for Lin as president who is retiring. The members had fun with quizzes, tongue twisters and conversation starters!
The choir members will resume very soon to practice for a performance for Y Fenni WI in March. The WI is an inspirational group of women, and the Llantilio Crossenny WI is now in its 106th year - the first formed in Monmouthshire. All are welcome to join in the meetings at 7pm, on the second Wednesday of each month, at Llanvapley Sports Pavilion. For more details contact; Lin Morris, resident, can be contacted either: 07840641856 or 01873 850939 or [email protected]
Abergavenny Quiz League
In week 13 , The league leaders , The Corn Exchange lost by two points to Longtown A , in what was, by all accounts, a very exciting match enjoyed by everyone who took part , full of laughter and bonhomie and played in the right spirit, showing what the league is all about.
As a result Llanover A moved into top spot after beating the Hunters Moon , scoring 61 points in the process, the highest score of the week. The match between Llanover A and the Corn Exchange on March 2 is therefore eagerly anticipated.
There were also wins for Longtown B who had a fine win against the Goose & Cuckoo and the Hen & Chicks B who won their 'derby' match against their A team to move into third place , while the Goose & Cuckoo remains in fourth place.
Powys Family History - Brecknock Branch
The Annual General meeting of the Powys Family History - Brecknock Branch will be held on Monday, February 24 when we shall discuss the 2025 programme writes Gail Jones.
Some 24 members attended our first event of 2025 lunch at the Tair Bull, Libanus. The next meeting will be Monday, March 31 7.30pm when William Gibbs will speak about Gwenllian Morgan, the first woman not only in Brecon, but in the whole of Wales to fill the Mayoral Office from 1910-11.
Born in Defynnog, her ashes are buried along with her sister Nellie in Penpont churchyard next to the grave of her parents as per her wishes. She is barely known today, even in Brecon. The Gwenllian Morgan Project is working on: The installation of a sculpture of Gwenllian Morgan in y Gaer’s historic Courtroom plus a video of her life. A local history project to research the women who signed the 1912 Subscription Book in her honour.
This subscription funded her oil portrait which hangs in the Guildhall. And educational materials to ensure her story becomes part of the local school curriculum, bringing her story to life for young people.
Come along and find out more. Both meetings are at 7.30pm at Kensington Chapel, Brecon LD3 9AY (near the river bridge). For further information please contact the chair Catherine on [email protected]