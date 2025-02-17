We also had a chance to finish off the Christmas chocolates and enjoyed a presentation from one of our members, Anna Randall. Anna won our 2024 bursary, she told us how she had used her prize to attend four different craft courses. An art class, with local artist Janet Chaplin, Zentangle at the Woolcroft, Abergavenny, cyanotype printing and sashiko, an embroidery techinque. Anna said that she was glad to be able to get the opportunity to do the courses.