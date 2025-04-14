An historic listed building in Abergavenny is set to be restored as its new owners look to the community for inspiration.
Linda Vista House was built in 1875and was originally a private home, before being purchased by Abergavenny Borough Council for £4,000 in 1957.
The mansion went on the market just over a year ago for £450,000.
Now the house is set to be restored by the its new owners.
“[We] have recently become the proud new owners of Linda Vista House, and we are so excited to be part of the Abergavenny Community,” they said.
“The house is such a special part of the town’s history, and we are committed to restoring it with care and respect for its original charm.”