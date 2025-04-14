Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign
Over 50 people marched peacefully through the centre of Abergavenny on Saturday to protest the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and to urge the UK government to act in response to the escalating humanitarian crisis.
Organised by the local Palestine Solidarity Group, the march moved through the town centre with demonstrators carrying placards reading “Ceasefire Now,” “Stop Arming Israel,” and “Let Gaza Live.” Many wore symbols of peace, while others carried Palestinian flags in a moving show of solidarity replicated by similar protests across Wales and the UK.
The march concluded with a vigil and speeches in St John’s Square, where participants reflected on the immense suffering in Gaza. Poems were shared and speakers expressed their deep grief and anger over the continued bombing of civilian areas, the targeted killing of health workers, and the ongoing blockade that is preventing the delivery of food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.
“These actions are not just inhumane—they are clear violations of international law and likely constitute war crimes,” said one speaker.
Demonstrators called on the UK government to take urgent and meaningful action, including:
- Demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire
- Imposing a full ban on UK arms sales to Israel
- Supporting the international boycott of Israeli goods
“We came together today because we cannot stay silent while innocent people, many of them children are being killed,” said one participant. The event remained peaceful and dignified, reflecting a growing public demand for justice, accountability, and an end to the violence in Gaza.
Each year Wales spends around £70 million clearing up litter, such a massive amount of money which could be spent on other public services. As well as looking unsightly, littering does an enormous amount of harm to the environment, local and marine wildlife and human health, through air, soil and water pollution. It attracts rats, spreading bacteria, germs and diseases.
RSPCA Cymru receives an average 14 calls a day about animals affected by litter, with calls spiking in summer months. We are lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world, unaffected by wars and famine and it is sad to think that some people do not show respect for our towns and villages and think that others are responsible for dealing with their mess.
Please show your love and care for the area in which we live by being mindful. Stop and think before you drop litter, take it home and dispose of it in the correct manner.
The Crucorney group would like to thank Emily of Skirrid Mountain Inn for kindly providing them with a welcome lunch after their pick. It was very much appreciated by everyone who took part.
Victory in Europe 80th Anniversary Event to be held at Llanarth
Village Alive Trust
LLANARTH Village Hall, near Raglan and The Village Alive Trust are holding a community celebration on Saturday, May 10 from 12noon to mark the 80 years of peace in Europe since WWII with music, food, fancy dress and free entry.
Entertainment at the village hall will be provided throughout the event by Abergavenny Borough Band, the ATC Band and Uskulele musicians with 1940s dance demonstrations by Monmouth Lindyhoppers. Licensed mobile hot food caterers and an ice cream van will be in attendance and teas, coffee etc will be offered by volunteers.
As well as enjoying musical entertainment of the wartime era there will be a 1940s theme fancy dress competition for all ages. There will also be children’s activities, a small exhibition illustrating life in wartime, Pony Pals participation and a vintage tractor on show. A League cricket match is scheduled to take place on the cricket field during the afternoon.
Bunting and wartime posters will decorate the hall, and a Lucky Number Programme draw will take place for a £75 cash prize. The event is being sponsored thanks to Monmouthshire Welsh Churches Trust, Llanarth Fawr Community Council, the Richard Hanbury-Tenison Charitable Trust, 24/7 Plumbing and Heating and individuals. Admission is free. Stewards will direct cars to parking opposite the hall and gates will open at 12.00 with the entertainment programme running until 6pm. Further details are available by calling Llanarth Village Hall on 07896 343197 or The Village Alive Trust on 01873 821418.
Keep Abergavenny Tidy
This year's theme for Keep Wales Tidy's annual 'Spring Clean' events was 'Love Where You Live'. It's a sentiment actually shared year round by Abergavenny's many volunteer groups, for instance Keep Abergavenny Tidy, and the Friends of Castle Meadows.
On their most recent Tuesday community litter pick for this year's Spring Clean, 19 KAT volunteers collected 18.5 orange bags of general litter plus a further 4 bags of recyclables. In March alone the group's members collected 96.5 bags, and since KAT's relaunch six years ago the continuing 'Love Where You Live' message has resulted in close to 5000 bags of rubbish removed from our roads around Abergavenny, Llanfoist and Mardy.
Also regular participants in the annual 'Spring Clean' scheme, the Friends of Castle Meadows this year targetted the part of the Cibi that wends its way through the meadows. An astonishing six bags of litter were collected in and around the river. Among the items retrieved were a traffic cone and a mop and bucket!
Sadly, all across Wales and UK the littering situation seems to be worsening. In Pwllheli in North Wales, for example, 60 bags were collected in just two hours by local volunteers. Exactly as in Abergavenny, the most widely found culprits are the branded drinks cans, bottles and wrappers, as well as fast food outlet detritus.
What is encouraging is that locals and visitors alike are complimentary about our town's appearance, so if you would like to show that you love where you live please join us at [email protected]
Monmouth Walking Club
On Sunday, April 20 there will be a lovely 7.5 mile walk in the countryside around Ross which will take in apple blossom, a hillfort and wild lagoons.
From Wilton we ascend to Ross Church, then through Chase Wood to Coughton and Walford Lagoons and we return via apple orchards and the Wye riverbank.
New members are always welcome to join Monmouth Rambling and Hillwalking Club. There is a small annual membership subscription and walkers are responsible for their own safety and take part in walks at their own risk. Suitable footwear and clothing are essential. Please bring a drink and packed lunch.
For members safety and enjoyment on walks, the club has a set of coronavirus notes that are available on request. For further information please telephone 07976918978 or 01600 716255 https://monmouthwalkers.com
Powys Family History - Brecknock Branch
On Monday, March 31, William Gibbs, chair of the Brecknock Arts Trust, assisted by Elizabeth Jeffreys, gave a passionate presentation on the life story of Gwenllian Morgan. Gwenllian was the first woman not only in Brecon, but in the whole of Wales to fill the Mayoral Office from 1910-11. Her ashes are buried along with her sister Nellie in Penpont churchyard next to the grave of her parents, as per her wishes writes Gail Jones.
Known to her family as Fanny, while in public also referred to as Miss Philip Morgan, after her father who was a rector at Llanhamlach. Around her were some influential people, these included Lady Henry Somerset active in the Temperance and Suffragette movement. Gwenllian referred to the movement in her election address. We heard how her oratory skills made her an able politician, speaking spoke too about the history of Brecon and the slums in Brecon. Extracts reminded attendees of how Winston Churchill spoke to the nation.
She received an MA for her work regarding Henry Vaughan, the Silurist, who is buried in Llansantffraed church, near Talybont on Usk. She wrote a series of knowledgeable articles containing descriptions of the mist hanging in the valley and the Usk turning red after rainfall.
Barely known today, even in Brecon. The Gwenllian Morgan Project is working on: The installation of a sculpture of Gwenllian Morgan in y Gaer’s historic Courtroom plus a video of her life. A local history project to research the 910 women who signed the 1912 Subscription Book in her honour. This subscription funded her oil portrait which hangs in the Guildhall. And educational materials to ensure her story becomes part of the local school curriculum, bringing her story to life for young people.
Our next meeting is on 28 April for a presentation on Brecon Mountain Rescue, at their new headquarters. For further information please contact the chair, Catherine, on [email protected]