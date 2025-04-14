Barely known today, even in Brecon. The Gwenllian Morgan Project is working on: The installation of a sculpture of Gwenllian Morgan in y Gaer’s historic Courtroom plus a video of her life. A local history project to research the 910 women who signed the 1912 Subscription Book in her honour. This subscription funded her oil portrait which hangs in the Guildhall. And educational materials to ensure her story becomes part of the local school curriculum, bringing her story to life for young people.