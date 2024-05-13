“A great first step is to discover and delight in what’s on our church doorstep(s) by counting, for example, plants, insects, birds, mammals, or any other aspect of nature that we may not stop to notice but which we rely on in so many ways. Whether it’s the Common Daisy or more exotic-sounding Spotted flycatcher, we’d love to know what you see to help build a fuller picture of what can be found – and cared for – on church land. You don’t need to be an expert, and it’s a fun activity to do in your community with others, especially children. It’s open to churches of all denominations, so why not get involved?”