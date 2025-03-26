The Tithe Barn has stood facing Monk Street in Abergavenny since the 12th century. Today, it is still a prominent cornerstone of the town with its community wellbeing cafe providing a welcoming and inclusive space to promote physical, mental and social wellbeing.
The cafe hosts educational workshops, support groups and events to foster a sense of belonging and connection among individuals.
Karen Smith invited the Chronicle to learn more about the project and how it supports the community.
“Originally, we hosted the crafting for cancer group,” she said.
“But we have grown to work with Parkinson’s UK and support people with the condition, we have a carers support group, and we are currently piloting a reading support group for people who are visually impaired.”
The Tithe Barn is keen to welcome ideas for new support groups and new members for the current groups it hosts so more people can feel the benefit of community engagement.
All the groups hosted there are due to Tithe Barn’s direct community interaction.
“Everything that we currently host is a result of a consultation last May with the community where people came in and suggested, to us, what would benefit them the most.”
As ever, community organisations can never have too many volunteers to keep the operation running smoothly. Karen says the Tithe Barn volunteers do a fantastic job in providing support to the community.
“The coffee shop means we can afford to stay open,” she says.
“We are set up as a CIC (Community Interest Company) at the moment. We will become a CIO (Charitable Incorporated Organisation), but that application takes a bit longer so remaining a CIC for now means we can fund our support straight away.”
The Tithe Barn now wants to provide volunteering opportunities and support for people in the community to enable them to utilise their own skills and learn new ones.
“We are working with Henry VIII school to use volunteer opportunities to help young people step through to employment, and with the Bridges Centre in Monmouth to bring more into similar types of roles,” Karen said.
Places like The Tithe Barn must keep growing because there is never a shortage of people in need of community engagement and support from likeminded folk. Karen says the work of the Tithe Barn has a knock-on effect in the community.
“The percentage of people with diseases such as dementia, Parkinson’s and cancer has increased not only in Abergavenny but across the country,” she told us.
“We want to continue to support people in our town in whichever way we can, which we are doing. But we need to try our best to make sure everyone knows we’re here.”
The public coffee shop is open Monday to Saturday, except on Thursdays, and all are welcome to use the space in the historic building.
Anyone wishing to explore volunteering opportunities or learn more about the groups on offer can email [email protected] or find the Tithe Barn Community Wellbeing Cafe’s Facebook page.