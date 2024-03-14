LLANARTH Village Hall trustees and The Village Alive Trust buildings preservation charity have joined forces to launch a survey of community needs in Llanarth and the surrounding rural area, and participants get a chance to enter a draw for £100 in gift vouchers.
Village Alive has been working, since 2019, on a project to renovate and refurbish the closed Grade II* St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth for community use and successfully bid for an Architectural Heritage Fund grant for project development. Consultant Gareth Kiddie has been appointed to compile a viability report which could be used in future funding bids.
Both the Trust and Llanarth Village Hall planned to carry out surveys to ascertain the needs of local people for facilities to meet, hold events and set up community activities and Gareth Kiddie suggested a joint survey. The hall trustees and Village Alive believe a united approach to running facilities in a complementary way would be cost effective and could fill gaps in community needs which may be identified in the survey results.
Hall trustee, Michael Powell and Village Alive trustee Pat Griffiths believe that for both facilities to prosper and realise their full potential working together is essential. Michael said: “Combining our efforts to understand what our community wants, is paramount for our joint success. This community survey has been jointly prepared to gauge the wishes of local residents and potential users. The village hall is already well used and with co-operation and local support, the church building can be brought back to life for the benefit of our community and wider afield.”
Initially anyone whose email address is held by the Trust and local contacts, will be sent an invitation to use an online link to complete the survey. Paper copies will be available in due course to anyone who has no online access. Everyone who completes the survey has the chance to enter a prize draw for £100 worth of gift vouchers. If you wish to receive a paper copy please contact Pat Griffiths on 01873 821418.
Pat said: “Village Alive Trust volunteers have already held open days and a workshop to encourage consultation with local people and potential users of a refurbished landmark church building, but this survey aims to raise awareness and gain valuable feedback. Community support is essential if we bid for the huge funding needed from grant bodies, like the National Lottery”.
The survey will be available until the closing date of Sunday, May 19, when an Open Day at the church and Llanarth Village Hall will take place from 10-4pm. To take part and give your views on community facilities based in Llanarth please use the online link or the QR code. Interest is welcomed from visitors to the area, including walkers, cyclists, families visiting St Teilo’s churchyard, hall users and local groups.
St Teilo’s church, has its origins in the 15th century and is dedicated to Saint Teilo, a 6th-century Bishop of Llandaff. It is predominantly of the 15th century. but was renovated in 1847 by John Prichard and by Richard Creed in 1884–5, with work including the reconstruction of the top of the tower.
To take part in the survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LlanarthCommunitySurvey for the English version and https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LlanarthArolwgCymunedol for the Welsh version.