Hall trustee, Michael Powell and Village Alive trustee Pat Griffiths believe that for both facilities to prosper and realise their full potential working together is essential. Michael said: “Combining our efforts to understand what our community wants, is paramount for our joint success. This community survey has been jointly prepared to gauge the wishes of local residents and potential users. The village hall is already well used and with co-operation and local support, the church building can be brought back to life for the benefit of our community and wider afield.”