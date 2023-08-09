VOLUNTEERS from across the town have been working tirelessly since it was announced that Abergavenny in Bloom is representing Wales in the Town Category of Britain in Bloom,
However, it is now all in the hands of RHS as two representatives came to Abergavenny on July, 31 to check out the hard work and dedication of the community in its pursuit of making the town look its best and increasing biodiversity.
Up against Wistaston in Bloom, Brandon in Bloom, Elloughton cum Brough in Bloom, Alnwick in Bloom, and Donaghadee in Bloom; the six towns are judged by a team of two representatives from the RHS.
The judges arrived by train on Sunday, July 30. Many would have seen volunteers in hi-vis vests busily weeding and litter picking the route across the whole town; all the groups across the Orchard, Castle Meadows, Linda Vista Gardens, and Bailey Park out in force making final preparations.
Even children from the Eco and Gardening groups at Our Lady and St Michaels’ RC Primary School came in with parents and grandparents to assist headteacher Mr Evans to get the school ready to be part of the judging route!
Monday was the best weather possible for a two and a half hour walk around all these incredible areas, as all the groups’ representatives were able to show the highlights of each area to the judges.
Finishing up at the town hall for a presentation and reception, the judges thanked the groups for their hospitality.
Being the first of six, making a good and memorable impression was something all of the groups hoped to achieve, and the flowers and plants that have been so carefully tended over the last year really came out blooming!
Assisting Abergavenny in Bloom with preparations were the Town Team and Monmouthshire County Council’s grounds crew, as well as representatives from Abergavenny Town Council.
The Mayor, Cllr Anne Wilde, was on hand with the teas and coffees after the route, and all of the groups both included in the route and those at areas that couldn’t be reached in the time allocated, came to speak to the judges and meet all the other volunteers working towards making the town entry the best it could be.
Included were the new murals that can be found at Bailey Park of a butterfly and bee, to show the way in which public art can enhance the natural landscape around us.
Artist Danielle Farrington was also able to show the judges the concept drawings as well as talk through future plans for other areas around the town which will hopefully form part of next year’s Wales in Bloom entry.
The Abergavenny in Bloom programme has been led by Cllr Tony Konieczny, Chair of the Town Council Environment committee, he responded by saying that the Abergavenny in Bloom project has become a huge team effort bringing together hundreds of local volunteers, young and old, to make Abergavenny a blooming beautiful town. Many of the local traders and businesses have also joined in providing hanging baskets and small planters to adorn their premises.
The town has achieved a Gold award from the Wales RHS judges for the last 2 years, hopefully the Britain in Bloom judges will be equally impressed with the standard we have worked so hard to achieve.
A long wait now lies ahead until the results are announced at an awards ceremony in London on Monday October, 23 . Until then, Wales in Bloom awards will be the focus, with the ceremony being held in Denbigh on Friday, September 8.
Next year, Abergavenny will be hosting the Wales in Bloom Awards.