Llangattock Community Council have issued a warning via social media, following storm updates earlier today.
Between 5pm and 8pm on January, 2, pumps have been deployed in Crickhowell. The Council further warned that it is "likely" that the road by the Vine Tree will close.
Natural Resources Wales issued the warning for the stretch of river between Brecon and Glangrwyney - including Crickhowell.
The level at Crickhowell was 1.65 metres and rising at 1pm, today. A peak level of between 2.9 and 3.1 metres is expected to occur this evening.
The flood gate at Crickhowell has been closed. There is also flooding on the Gilwern and Llangynidr Roads.
Drivers have been advised to take care.