Community comes together to mark Ukraine Independence Day

The party sang Ukrainian songs, danced and had a barbecue. Over 40 local families have opened their homes to Ukrainian families fleeing the war. Spokesperson, Helen Buhaenko said, ‘Thank you to the many people who have helped make this important and poignant occasion possible. Abergavenny Community centre for hosting the event, Huw Beavans Butchers, the Angel Bakery and Abergavenny Rotary for their donations. The response to supporting Ukraine has been amazing with everyone pulling together to help this nation defeat this brutal aggression’.