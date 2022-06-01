Community centre goes green with solar project

From Left to right: Elaine Blanchard ( Community Centre chef), Stuart Hands ( Assistant Centre manager), Jeremy Gass ( Secretary to Trustees) and Simon Burch ( Co-chair of Trustees), Jane Hutt ( WG Minister for Social Justice), and Caroline Lewis (Co-Chair of Trustees) ( Pic from Patrick Hannay )

A celebration was held at the Abergavenny Community Centre on Thursday (May 19) to mark the installation of two substantial arrays of Photo Voltaic solar panels on the centre’s roof.

The solar panel system, comprising 56 panels, which cost approximately £40,000, was installed by Abergavenny-based Green Park Power.

The Centre raised £20,000 from the Welsh government’s Community Facilities programme and £15,000 from the Community Green Energy Monmouthshire CIC and Community Green Energy England/Wales CIC associated with the solar farm at Llanvapley.

The balance was provided by donors from the local community.

The installation forms part of Abergavenny Community Centre’s plans to become carbon neutral by the year 2030.

Jane Hutt, minister for social justice at the Welsh government, was in attendance and was joined by Councillor Lindsey Williams representing the Community Green Energy Monmouthshire CIC and Community Green Energy England/Wales CIC.

Newly-elected Town Mayor Tony Konieczny and his wife Mayoress Sue Konieczny were also present at the celebration at Abergavenny Community Centre along with a number of town councillors as well Abergavenny Rotary Club President Robert Parker.

Other guests included Andy Green of Green Park Power and friends and supporters of the Centre including volunteers, neighbours and donors.

Speaking at the Centre on Thursday Caroline Lewis, co-chair of the Trustees of the Community Centre said: “This celebration is a great opportunity to thank the donors who have made it possible for us to take this big step towards becoming carbon neutral.

‘‘We expect that the solar panels and associated batteries will enable us to meet all our electricity costs.

“Our purpose today is to celebrate the realisation of an ambition that we have nurtured for a number of years to install solar panels on two of our centre’s roofs.”

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt said: “I was delighted to award Abergavenny Community Trust with a £20,000 grant for the installation of solar panels at Abergavenny Community Centre.

“The Centre has a plan to be a net zero carbon producer by 2030, which in turn contributes to the Welsh government’s wider commitment to tackling climate change.

“This is just the latest example of our Community Facilities programme being put to good use, with over £34million being invested in projects by the fund since 2015.

“It is great to see yet another project benefitting from the funding as we continue to work together to improve our community facilities across Wales, protecting them for future generations.

“The community centre is doing so many of the things that we need to do to support people in communities in these very tough times.